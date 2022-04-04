Prayut takes delivery of 3.2 million Pfizer vaccines donated by France

After the meeting, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkrongchana said Prayut thanked France for the donation and lauded the envoy for helping coordinate close bilateral ties. The premier also pledged to continue cooperating with France in all dimensions, especially public health so the two countries can pull through the Covid-19 crisis together.

Prayut also promised that the donated vaccines would be distributed fairly among the public.

The vaccines are divided into two parts – 400,140 doses in normal packages with syringes and 2,868,480 ready-to-use doses.

The prime minister added that Thailand will also donate locally made AstraZeneca vaccines to other countries. So far, Thailand has sent shipments of AstraZeneca vaccines to its neighbours and some African countries, Prayut added.