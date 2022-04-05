Bangkokians want new governor, councillors to be independent: survey

The results were announced on Tuesday by the faculty’s dean Asst Prof Dr Jidapha Thirasirikul.

According to the survey, 72.5 per cent of Bangkokians believe the governor should be independent, while 27.5 per cent think the candidate should come from a political party.

Jidapha said the survey also found that 63.8 per cent of the respondents want city councillors to be independent as well, though 36.2 per cent would prefer them to come from a political party.