Bangkokians want new governor, councillors to be independent: survey

The survey, conducted by Siam University’s Political Science Faculty from March 30 to April 2, covered 1,242 city dwellers who were at least 18 years old.
The results were announced on Tuesday by the faculty’s dean Asst Prof Dr Jidapha Thirasirikul.
According to the survey, 72.5 per cent of Bangkokians believe the governor should be independent, while 27.5 per cent think the candidate should come from a political party.
Jidapha said the survey also found that 63.8 per cent of the respondents want city councillors to be independent as well, though 36.2 per cent would prefer them to come from a political party.
When asked which party they think a Bangkok governor should belong to, the response was:
• Independent: 44.4%
• Move Forward Party: 30.4%
• Palang Pracharath: 6.8%
• Democrat Party: 4.8%
• Thai Sang Thai: 4.3%
• Others: 9.2%
As to which party Bangkok councillors should belong to, the response was:
• Independent: 43.2%
• Move Forward: 31.6%
• Democrat: 7.2%
• Palang Pracharath: 6.3%
• Thai Sang Thai: 2.4%
• Others: 9.2%
When asked which qualities and personality traits of the governor candidate will influence their vote the most, the response was (respondents were given more than one choice):
• Capability: 34.5%
• Leadership skills: 18.4%
• Honesty: 16.7%
• Good ethics: 12.1%
• Determination: 10%
• Ability to coordinate with central government: 6.5%
• Adherence to rules: 1.14%
• Others: 2%
When asked about the candidates’ preferred background, the response was:
• Politician: 40.3%
• Businessman: 30.7%
• Soldier: 5.8%
• Civil servant: 5.3%
• Teacher: 2.4%
• Police: 0.5%
• Others 15%
Published : April 05, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Apr 05, 2022
Published : Apr 05, 2022
Published : Apr 04, 2022
Published : Apr 09, 2022
Published : Apr 09, 2022
Published : Apr 09, 2022
Published : Apr 09, 2022