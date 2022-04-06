Teachers investigated for misconduct will have licences suspended

Rachada said serious misconduct includes sexual harassment of students, drug use or trafficking and corruption.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is serious about taking action against teachers over misconduct and has instructed the Education Ministry to take prompt legal action, the spokeswoman said.

Prayut also instructed the ministry to fire such teachers once there is strong evidence to substantiate charges of misconduct against them.

The prime minister’s instructions follow a report that a public school teacher in Surin’s Muang district lured a ninth grader to a hotel to have sex with him in exchange for good grades.