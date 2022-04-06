Sat, April 09, 2022

in-focus

Teachers investigated for misconduct will have licences suspended

The Education Ministry will suspend the licences of teachers under investigation for misconduct such as sexual harassment of students, using drugs or being involved in corruption, a deputy government spokeswoman made it clear on Wednesday.

Rachada Dhnadirek said the Teachers Professionalism Committee recently resolved to suspend the licences of teachers being investigated for serious misconduct, without having to wait for the probe to conclude.

Rachada said serious misconduct includes sexual harassment of students, drug use or trafficking and corruption.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is serious about taking action against teachers over misconduct and has instructed the Education Ministry to take prompt legal action, the spokeswoman said.

Prayut also instructed the ministry to fire such teachers once there is strong evidence to substantiate charges of misconduct against them.

The prime minister’s instructions follow a report that a public school teacher in Surin’s Muang district lured a ninth grader to a hotel to have sex with him in exchange for good grades.

Rachada said the Education Ministry had ordered the Surin Education Office to speed up the investigation. The teacher has been removed.

She said the prime minster ordered all government agencies concerned to team up to protect students from being raped or sexually harassed by teachers.

“The prime minter emphasised that schools must be safe places for children and teachers must be good examples for kids,” Rachada said.

“If there are misconduct charges against them, action must be taken swiftly,” she added.

Published : April 06, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
