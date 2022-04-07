Sat, April 09, 2022

Fake Bangkok surgeon nabbed after complaints

The Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) and the Department of Health Service Support arrested Thanakorn (last name withheld), a fake surgeon, at a clinic in Bangkok’s Wang Thonglang district on Thursday.

The arrest came after several people asked the CPPD to investigate the clinic, which they say also advertised its services online.

The police found that Thanakorn had provided surgery to eight celebrities without a medical licence.

The suspect pleaded guilty, saying his licence from abroad was actually a fake one.

 

The police charged Thanakorn with allegedly inputting fake data into a computer system and conducting surgery without a medical licence. Investigation officers are preparing legal action against him.

Published : April 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

