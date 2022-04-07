Fake Bangkok surgeon nabbed after complaints

The arrest came after several people asked the CPPD to investigate the clinic, which they say also advertised its services online.
The police found that Thanakorn had provided surgery to eight celebrities without a medical licence.
The suspect pleaded guilty, saying his licence from abroad was actually a fake one.
The police charged Thanakorn with allegedly inputting fake data into a computer system and conducting surgery without a medical licence. Investigation officers are preparing legal action against him.
Published : April 07, 2022
By : THE NATION
