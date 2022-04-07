FTI wants ‘Test & Go’ scrapped to facilitate more foreign arrivals

FTI chairman Supant Mongkolsuthree on Thursday suggested scrapping the "Test & Go" programme for people entering Thailand.

Also, necessary public health measures should be in place so that Covid-19 could be relegated to an endemic from a pandemic, which he said could restore confidence in foreign tourists as well as Thai citizens.

An FTI survey showed that the industrial confidence index stood at 89.2 in March, compared to 86.7 a month ago.

“This is the highest increase in 25 months, since March 2020,” Supant said.