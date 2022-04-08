Bidder pays 18.5 million baht for ‘luckiest’ licence plate in Thailand

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) has auctioned off the so-called vanity licence plates every year since 2003 to raise money for the Road Safety Fund, which has now accumulated over 4 billion baht.

The proceeds from Thursday’s auction at Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel added about 100 million baht to the fund.

This year was the first time that special-format licence plates approved earlier this year by the Cabinet joined the auction roster. A special format plate can contain up to seven consonants, vowels or tone marks, and can be followed by a number. The plate can contain a person’s name or any words approved by the DLT.

“This year 273 people joined the auction for 84 licence plates, either in person at the hotel or via the real-time online auction at www.tabienrod.com,” said director-general Jirut Wisaljit.