5-day birthday party planned as Bangkok turns 240 years old

He said the celebrations will be held in honour of the Chakri Dynasty, who reigned during the 240-year-old Rattanakosin Period.

Apart from the “soft power” of building pride in “Thainess”, the celebration will also serve as a driver for economic and social development.

The festival will include the following events:

Offering ceremony at Bangkok City Pillar Shrine

Making merit for former Chakri kings at the Temple of the Reclining Buddha (Wat Pho)

Sound-and-light shows plus special food and cultural fairs at the National Museum and National Theatre

Paying homage at temples in Bangkok’s historic Rattanakosin Island

Cultural expos at the Rattanakosin Exhibition Hall

Cultural expo, fairs at Santi Chai Prakan Public Park

Contemporary art show and events on “Asean Communities in Rattanakosin: From Past to Present” at the Ratchadamnoen Contemporary Art Centre

Performances at Sala Chalermkrung Theatre

Guided bicycle tour along Khlong San after dusk

Lakhon Chatree Dance Drama Contest in honour of HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn at Wat Prayoon

All events will be held in line with strict Covid-19 prevention measures. The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) will provide free shuttles from one venue to another.