5-day birthday party planned as Bangkok turns 240 years old

The plan was announced by Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome on Thursday at the National Art Gallery in Bangkok.
He said the celebrations will be held in honour of the Chakri Dynasty, who reigned during the 240-year-old Rattanakosin Period.
Apart from the “soft power” of building pride in “Thainess”, the celebration will also serve as a driver for economic and social development.
The festival will include the following events:
All events will be held in line with strict Covid-19 prevention measures. The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) will provide free shuttles from one venue to another.
Call 1765 for more information.
Published : April 08, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022