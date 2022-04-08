Wed, April 27, 2022

5-day birthday party planned as Bangkok turns 240 years old

The Culture Ministry will hold special events from April 20 to 24 to mark the founding of Bangkok on April 21, 1782.

The plan was announced by Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome on Thursday at the National Art Gallery in Bangkok.

He said the celebrations will be held in honour of the Chakri Dynasty, who reigned during the 240-year-old Rattanakosin Period.

Apart from the “soft power” of building pride in “Thainess”, the celebration will also serve as a driver for economic and social development.

The festival will include the following events:

  • Offering ceremony at Bangkok City Pillar Shrine
  • Making merit for former Chakri kings at the Temple of the Reclining Buddha (Wat Pho)
  • Sound-and-light shows plus special food and cultural fairs at the National Museum and National Theatre
  • Paying homage at temples in Bangkok’s historic Rattanakosin Island
  • Cultural expos at the Rattanakosin Exhibition Hall
  • Cultural expo, fairs at Santi Chai Prakan Public Park
  • Contemporary art show and events on “Asean Communities in Rattanakosin: From Past to Present” at the Ratchadamnoen Contemporary Art Centre
  • Performances at Sala Chalermkrung Theatre
  • Guided bicycle tour along Khlong San after dusk
  • Lakhon Chatree Dance Drama Contest in honour of HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn at Wat Prayoon

All events will be held in line with strict Covid-19 prevention measures. The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) will provide free shuttles from one venue to another.

Call 1765 for more information.

