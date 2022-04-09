Wed, April 27, 2022

More trains added as Thai railway hits maximum capacity for Songkran

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) will add 13 extra train services next week to handle up to 100,000 passengers per day over Songkran from April 11-17.

SRT governor Nirut Maneepan said more carriages would also be deployed to handle the surge of tourists and passengers travelling back to their hometown.

SRT will maximise the number of carriages for 184 train services per day, taking transport capacity to 100,000 passengers daily, he added.

Meanwhile, 13 extra air-conditioned sleeper and 3rd class services will be added on the northern and northeastern routes, boosting capacity by 8,000 passengers per day.

Nirut said the SRT will set up a security centre to monitor safety over the whole network during the holiday period.

The centre will also screen SRT staff for alcohol consumption and monitor the ban on drinking and sale of alcohol on trains and stations.

Meanwhile, SRT will set up temperature screening points at the entrance to stations.

Passengers will also have to check in with the Thaichana app or by filling in a form. SRT advised passengers to take a rapid antigen (ATK) test within 72 hours of travelling.

Updates and information are available via the SRT hotline at 1690 or Facebook @pr.railway.

 

Published : April 09, 2022

By : THE NATION

