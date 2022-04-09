More trains added as Thai railway hits maximum capacity for Songkran

SRT will maximise the number of carriages for 184 train services per day, taking transport capacity to 100,000 passengers daily, he added.

Meanwhile, 13 extra air-conditioned sleeper and 3rd class services will be added on the northern and northeastern routes, boosting capacity by 8,000 passengers per day.

Nirut said the SRT will set up a security centre to monitor safety over the whole network during the holiday period.

The centre will also screen SRT staff for alcohol consumption and monitor the ban on drinking and sale of alcohol on trains and stations.