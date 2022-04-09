Wed, April 27, 2022

Used diesel trains from Japan complete test run without a glitch

Two of the 17 KIHA183 diesel trains donated to Thailand by Japan’s Hokkaido Railway Company completed a test run on Thursday without any problems.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) said in a Facebook post that the test run from Makkasan train depot to Chachoengsao station and back was smooth. This is despite worries that the trains may not be safe due to their extensive usage since 1981.

SRT has been modifying four trains at a time since their arrival in December last year. The modifications include repainting, adjusting the axel width and improving the main engine, transmission system, air conditioning and passenger seats. SRT expects the first four trains to be ready for public use by mid-2022 for short trips and tourism promotion campaigns.

The KIHA183 diesel trains, which can run at 100 kilometres per hour, have four cars and can accommodate up to 216 passengers. Once completed, they will be equipped with air-conditioning, reclining seats and toilets.

Though SRT was given these trains as a present, it paid 42.25 million baht to a private contractor to bring them from Japan to Thailand.

Published : April 09, 2022

By : THE NATION

