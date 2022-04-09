Ignoring Covid-19 prevention measures

The survey found that only some 30 per cent of the respondents knew how to protect themselves against the virus. The results show the percentage of respondents who ignore or are unaware of restrictions that put them at risk of contracting Covid:
35.1%: Eat with friends and family
35.1%: Attend gatherings and public activities
30.5%: Avoid taking ATK tests
22.6%: Do not know that Covid-19 can kill people with chronic conditions
22.6%: Do not clean commonly touched areas like doorknobs12%: Do not know that wearing two masks is safer
5.3%: Refuse to stay indoors
3.9%: Do not know how fast Covid can spread
2.3%: Refuse ATK tests despite being in the high-risk group
1.6%: Fail to wash hands regularly
The department said the survey proves that the government must step up campaigns urging the public to comply with universal prevention measures.
It said people also need to be told that they should take ATK tests regularly when they are at risk of catching the virus.
Published : April 09, 2022
By : THE NATION
