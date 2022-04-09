BMA on high alert to curb infant fatalities from Covid-19

Khajit Chatchavanich, BMA permanent secretary, said the BMA Medical Service Department and Health Department are closely monitoring the infection rate among high-risk groups, especially infants.
The city administration is addressing this issue in cooperation with the Public Health Ministry’s Department of Disease Control and other relevant agencies.
Newborns up to the age of six months face the greatest risk of developing severe symptoms and succumbing to the virus than other age groups, Khajit said.
According to the Department of Disease Control, as of April 5, 27 babies in Thailand have succumbed to the Omicron variant of Covid-19. So far, there are no Covid-19 vaccines available for infants up to the age of four.
To keep fatalities low, all BMA-run hospitals have been instructed to provide urgent treatment to infants diagnosed with Covid-19, he added. BMA is also working closely with the Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health and university hospitals over the possible referral of patients.
Published : April 09, 2022
