Air quality at unsafe levels in 45 provinces across Thailand on Sunday

Thailand’s standard for safe levels of dangerous PM2.5 particles is 50 micrograms per cubic metre (μg/m3), though the World Health Organisation sets it at 15μg/m3.

As of Sunday morning, pollution levels across the country were as follows:

North: PM2.5 at 44 to 101μg/m3

Northeast: 48 to 110

Central region and West: 57 to 94

East: 49 to 68

South: 11 to 18

Bangkok and its vicinity: 58 to 99

People in areas affected by high levels of PM2.5 pollution – especially the elderly, children, and those with respiratory diseases – have been advised to monitor their health and reduce time spent on outdoor activities.