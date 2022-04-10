Air quality at unsafe levels in 45 provinces across Thailand on Sunday

The provinces where PM2.5 air pollution exceeded safe levels were Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, Nan, Chiang Mai, Lampang, Mae Hong Son, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Phitsanulok, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phetchabun, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Singburi, Lopburi, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Phetchaburi, Sa Kaew, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Nong Khai, Loei, Udon Thani, Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon, Mukdahan, Kalasin, Roi Et, Chaiyaphum, Ubon Ratchathani, Sisaket, Nakhon Ratchasima and Buriram.
Thailand’s standard for safe levels of dangerous PM2.5 particles is 50 micrograms per cubic metre (μg/m3), though the World Health Organisation sets it at 15μg/m3.
As of Sunday morning, pollution levels across the country were as follows:
People in areas affected by high levels of PM2.5 pollution – especially the elderly, children, and those with respiratory diseases – have been advised to monitor their health and reduce time spent on outdoor activities.
The PM2.5 situation can be followed at Air4Thai.com and bangkokairquality.com, or via the Air4Thai and AirBKK smartphone applications.
Published : April 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
