Wed, April 27, 2022

in-focus

Air quality at unsafe levels in 45 provinces across Thailand on Sunday

Air quality in 45 provinces across Thailand hit unsafe levels on Sunday morning, the Centre for Air Pollution Mitigation reported.

The provinces where PM2.5 air pollution exceeded safe levels were Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, Nan, Chiang Mai, Lampang, Mae Hong Son, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Phitsanulok, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phetchabun, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Singburi, Lopburi, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Phetchaburi, Sa Kaew, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Nong Khai, Loei, Udon Thani, Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon, Mukdahan, Kalasin, Roi Et, Chaiyaphum, Ubon Ratchathani, Sisaket, Nakhon Ratchasima and Buriram.

Thailand’s standard for safe levels of dangerous PM2.5 particles is 50 micrograms per cubic metre (μg/m3), though the World Health Organisation sets it at 15μg/m3.

As of Sunday morning, pollution levels across the country were as follows:

  • North: PM2.5 at 44 to 101μg/m3
  • Northeast: 48 to 110
  • Central region and West: 57 to 94
  • East: 49 to 68
  • South: 11 to 18
  • Bangkok and its vicinity: 58 to 99

People in areas affected by high levels of PM2.5 pollution – especially the elderly, children, and those with respiratory diseases – have been advised to monitor their health and reduce time spent on outdoor activities.

 

The PM2.5 situation can be followed at Air4Thai.com and bangkokairquality.com, or via the Air4Thai and AirBKK smartphone applications.

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thailand records 14,887 Covid-19 cases and 125 deaths on Wednesday

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thai seniors to get slightly higher allowance for next 6 months

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Thai Red Cross Society, Kasikorn X showcase digital artworks of HRH Princess Sirindhorn

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Published : April 10, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa offers resort credit up to THB 1,000 per night

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Baht might test new resistance level of 34.40: market strategist

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.