No limit to household marijuana plants from June 9, promises Anutin

Anutin said his party’s campaign promise was to get households to be allowed to grow six marijuana plants for personal use, but he could do better by lifting this limit.

However, he said, the public would have to wait until June 9 because that’s when the Public Health Ministry’s directive decriminalising marijuana goes into effect. The order will have completed the requisite 120 days after being published in the Royal Gazette by then.

The minister added that people will not have to seek permission for growing marijuana, but will have to inform the authorities about the number of plants they possess. He said the registration of the number of plants is required by an international treaty Thailand has ratified.