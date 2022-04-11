Suvarnabhumi Airport offers free parking during long Songkran holiday

Parking fees at Zone C will be waived from April 11-17, Suvarnabhumi’s operator Airports of Thailand (AOT) announced on Sunday.

Zone C is designated for long-term parking and has room for 718 vehicles.

The move is aimed to reduce financial burdens for travellers during Thailand’s biggest holiday of the year.

The airport will also provide a free shuttle bus service from the parking lot to passenger terminals. The bus leaves every 15 minutes and is available 24 hours a day until April 17.

AOT urged people to arrive at the airport at least three hours before departure time for international flights, and at least two hours for domestic flights, as they expect a high volume of passengers during the long holiday.

For more information, contact the call centre at 1722 or (02) 132 9511.