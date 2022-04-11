Wed, April 27, 2022

in-focus

Suvarnabhumi Airport offers free parking during long Songkran holiday

Suvarnabhumi Airport is offering free long-term parking for travellers flying back to their hometowns over the Songkran holiday.

Parking fees at Zone C will be waived from April 11-17, Suvarnabhumi’s operator Airports of Thailand (AOT) announced on Sunday.

Zone C is designated for long-term parking and has room for 718 vehicles.

The move is aimed to reduce financial burdens for travellers during Thailand’s biggest holiday of the year.

The airport will also provide a free shuttle bus service from the parking lot to passenger terminals. The bus leaves every 15 minutes and is available 24 hours a day until April 17.

AOT urged people to arrive at the airport at least three hours before departure time for international flights, and at least two hours for domestic flights, as they expect a high volume of passengers during the long holiday.

For more information, contact the call centre at 1722 or (02) 132 9511.

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thailand records 14,887 Covid-19 cases and 125 deaths on Wednesday

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thai seniors to get slightly higher allowance for next 6 months

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Thai Red Cross Society, Kasikorn X showcase digital artworks of HRH Princess Sirindhorn

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Published : April 11, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa offers resort credit up to THB 1,000 per night

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Baht might test new resistance level of 34.40: market strategist

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.