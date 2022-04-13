Sharp increase in drunk driving cases on second of ‘Seven Dangerous Days’

Of the total, 923 cases involved drunk driving, five cases were reckless driving and 195 cases were drug-impaired driving. The court has ordered to attach electronic monitoring (EM) bracelets on two drivers on Tuesday.

In the past two days, the total number of traffic violations was 1,582, of which 1,251 cases were drunk driving, 13 cases were reckless driving and 318 cases were drug-impaired driving.

"On Tuesday, Surin and Ubon Ratchathani provinces reported the highest number of drunk driving cases — 95 cases each — followed by Nonthaburi (90) and Bangkok (77)," the department director-general, Wittawan Soonthornkachit, said.

"The number of drunk driving cases has risen sharply, compared to 18 cases in the same period last year."