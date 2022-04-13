Major telecom operators cracking down on fake calls and messages

Natwut Amornvivat, co-president of True Corporation, said True has been working with the Police Cyber Taskforce and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission to launch 9777 hotline to receive complaints about suspicious calls and SMS around the clock. English-speaking customers can also call the 9777 hotline, he added.

Natwut said True has also set up a task force to monitor and investigate suspicious phone numbers and report its findings to the customers within 72 hours.

Once confirmed as phone numbers of gangsters, calls and SMS messages from the numbers would be blocked and True would coordinate with police to track the sources and make arrests, Natwut said.

True has also launched Mali AI, a chatbot, on its True iService platform to receive complaints from its customers.

The operator is also cooperating with Whoscall platform to report numbers that have been confirmed as being used by gangsters, in another measure to protect the people, Natwut added.

Meanwhile, DTAC announced on its website that it has opened 1678 hotline to receive complaints about suspicious calls and SMS messages. The call centre is an automatic and interactive system for customers to report the phone numbers for investigations.

Customers can also send SMS messages to the 1678 hotline to report numbers of suspicious calls, the website said.

DTAC said it has enforced three measures to protect its customers:

— Blocking overseas calls made in the manner of call-centre gangs

— Blocking overseas calls that are disguised as local calls in Thailand

— Using Test Call Generator technology to check whether overseas calls use any technology to disguise the phone numbers. The TCG will also check and trace back to the country of origin from where the calls are made.