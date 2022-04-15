Wed, April 27, 2022

Overheated Tak gets artificial rain to refill dam, prevent forest fires

The Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation deployed aircraft from April 4 to 14 to induce rain in Tak, so more water can be added to the Bhumibol Dam.

It also hopes the rain will help prevent forest fires in Tak and neighbouring Chiang Mai province.

“Since the beginning of April, Tak and Chiang Mai have seen very little rain, which could lead to Bhumibol Dam being unable to irrigate farms in the basin. The hot and dry weather can also spark forest fires,” Samrerng Saengphuwong, the department’s director-general, said on Thursday.

“Forest fires are the main contributor to the PM2.5 air pollution problem which affects people’s health and jeopardises road safety as smog can hinder motorists’ vision,” he added.

Samrerng went on to say that the department will continue making rain in areas that have less rainfall including Tak, Chiang Mai, Uthai Thani and Kanchanaburi until Sunday.

The Thailand Meteorological Department has forecast that a low-pressure cell will cover upper Thailand all this week, resulting in hot to very hot weather and haze during the day.

“However, the Meteorological Department said that from Friday to Sunday, a high-pressure cell from China will extend over the Northeast and bring isolated thundershowers and gusty winds to some areas,” he said.

“The Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation will therefore suspend its operation in the Northeast during the said period. We advise farmers in these areas to take steps to prevent crop damage from thundershowers and strong winds, while people returning to Bangkok from their hometowns should exercise extra caution due to slippery roads.”

