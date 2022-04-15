Overheated Tak gets artificial rain to refill dam, prevent forest fires

It also hopes the rain will help prevent forest fires in Tak and neighbouring Chiang Mai province.

“Since the beginning of April, Tak and Chiang Mai have seen very little rain, which could lead to Bhumibol Dam being unable to irrigate farms in the basin. The hot and dry weather can also spark forest fires,” Samrerng Saengphuwong, the department’s director-general, said on Thursday.

“Forest fires are the main contributor to the PM2.5 air pollution problem which affects people’s health and jeopardises road safety as smog can hinder motorists’ vision,” he added.

Samrerng went on to say that the department will continue making rain in areas that have less rainfall including Tak, Chiang Mai, Uthai Thani and Kanchanaburi until Sunday.