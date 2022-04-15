Democrats yet to decide on to how to deal with sexual harassment allegations against Prinn

Metropolitan Police Bureau deputy commissioner Trairong Piwpan said two more victims had filed complaints against Prinn, including Hathairat "Anna" Thanakitamnuay, the wife of pro-democracy activist Thanat Thanakitamnuay.

He added that police have not requested an arrest warrant from the court yet, but they can do so any time as this case has a penalty of more than three years imprisonment.

Meanwhile, Prinn said he would not go to Lumpini Police Station on Friday, adding that he was waiting for investigation officers to contact his lawyer.

He claimed that he did not know any of the victims who had filed complaints against him.

He also reiterated that he was ready to prove his innocence through the judicial process.