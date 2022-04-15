Wed, April 27, 2022

Democrats yet to decide on to how to deal with sexual harassment allegations against Prinn

Democrat Party's executive committee will have to make the decision on whether to investigate the sexual harassment allegations against the party’s former deputy leader Prinn Panitchpakdi, party spokesman Ramet Ratanachaweng said on Friday.

The issue came to light on Wednesday after lawyer Sittha Biabangkerd revealed that an 18-year-old female intern had sought his help after allegedly being sexually harassed by the deputy leader of a major political party.

Prinn denied the allegation on Thursday and said he had resigned from the Democrat Party to fight the case and clear his name.

Ramet said expulsion is the highest punishment the party can mete out.

Ramet said even though this issue is a personal matter, it is now a big issue that society is paying attention to.

He confirmed that the Democrat Party is paying attention to women's rights.

He also believed that Prinn's move to resign as head of the coalition party’s campaign for the May 22 Bangkok governor election will not have an adverse affect.

Metropolitan Police Bureau deputy commissioner Trairong Piwpan said two more victims had filed complaints against Prinn, including Hathairat "Anna" Thanakitamnuay, the wife of pro-democracy activist Thanat Thanakitamnuay.

He added that police have not requested an arrest warrant from the court yet, but they can do so any time as this case has a penalty of more than three years imprisonment.

Meanwhile, Prinn said he would not go to Lumpini Police Station on Friday, adding that he was waiting for investigation officers to contact his lawyer.

He claimed that he did not know any of the victims who had filed complaints against him.

He also reiterated that he was ready to prove his innocence through the judicial process.

Published : April 15, 2022

By : THE NATION

