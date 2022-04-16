68 Thais rescued from slave conditions at Chinese-run call centres

The rescued workers returned to Thailand via Sa Kaew’s Aranyaprathet district on the border.

They said they had been lured by offers of well-paying jobs and travelled from Bangkok and other provinces to Sa Kaew province before entering Cambodia on foot via the natural border.

Upon arrival, they were taken to a building before being allotted to different Chinese bosses. Their job was to scam people into making investments. If they refused they would be hurt or confined. Some were even sold to other Chinese conmen for US$3,000.

Their call for help was eventually heard by Thai authorities, who then took steps to rescue them. Another 1,000 or so Thais are allegedly stranded in similar circumstances in other cities in Cambodia.