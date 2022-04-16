Bus terminals jam-packed as Bangkokians return from Songkran holidays

Millions had left the capital to either spend the Thai New Year holidays with their parents and relatives upcountry or to get away from the hustle and bustle of the metropolis.

The Public Health Ministry has advised those returning to the capital to avoid busy places for a week and monitor themselves for any Covid-19 symptoms.

Before the Songkran exodus, the ministry urged travellers to undergo ATK tests to check if they might be infected. These tests can prevent asymptomatic carriers from spreading the virus to their elderly relatives upcountry, the ministry said.