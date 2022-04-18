Pai sparkles in aftermath of fierce hailstorm

However, Hua Mae Mueang village chief Suwin Piapha said the storm left many homes badly damaged and officials are looking into what can be done to help.

Noppadon Maktong, spokesman for the Foundation of National Disaster Warning Council, said a clash of hot and cold air masses in upper Thailand resulted in thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail.

“Thailand is a tropical country, so there is very little chance of snow,” he said.