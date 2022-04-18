Pai sparkles in aftermath of fierce hailstorm

Images of the frosty scenery went viral among netizens on Sunday after they were shared by Radio Thailand Mae Hong Son.
However, Hua Mae Mueang village chief Suwin Piapha said the storm left many homes badly damaged and officials are looking into what can be done to help.
Noppadon Maktong, spokesman for the Foundation of National Disaster Warning Council, said a clash of hot and cold air masses in upper Thailand resulted in thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail.
“Thailand is a tropical country, so there is very little chance of snow,” he said.
The Thai Meteorological Department announced on Friday that summer storms would sweep across most of the country from Saturday to Monday.
Published : April 18, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022