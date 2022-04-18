Songkran’s ‘Seven Dangerous Days’ ends with far fewer accidents this year

The data was revealed by Nirat Pongsitthaworn, deputy permanent secretary for the Interior Ministry who is in charge of Road Safety Thailand, at a press conference on Monday.

Nirat said 188 road accidents had happened on Sunday, the last day of the so-called “Seven Dangerous Days”.

He said 171 people were injured and 32 people killed in Sunday’s accidents.

Nirat said violation of speed limit was the biggest cause of the accidents (40.69 per cent), followed by drunk driving (21.81 per cent).