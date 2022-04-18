Covid-19 will not cause AIDS like HIV does, says top virologist

A study published in the online journal Nature found that infected T-cells destroy themselves, resulting in lymphopenia or a drop in the white blood cell count. The study also found that the SARS-CoV-2 virus infects activated T-cells by using a protein receptor.

However, Anan said the key difference between SARS-CoV-2 and HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) is the lifespan of the infected T-cells.

He said the coronavirus kills the T-cells, causing very little of the virus to replicate. HIV, however, uses CD4 T-cells as factories to continue reproducing the virus.