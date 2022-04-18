Wed, April 27, 2022

in-focus

Seksakol steps down as PM’s aide over controversial audio clip

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Seksakol steps down as PM’s aide ov...

Seksakol Atthawong on Monday stepped down as aide to the prime minister as well as chair of the sub-committee assigned with tackling overpriced lottery tickets.

He said he was giving up his posts to take responsibility for a recording of his conversation with Palang Pracharath Party member Chureeporn Sinthuprai related to a raid on online lottery sellers.

In the clip, he was allegedly heard saying he took 15 million baht from another man and used it to finance an election campaign. He also purportedly said he did not know if the man he took the money from had something to do with the lottery quota, adding that if this man was arrested he may expose him for taking this money.

After the clip began doing the rounds, Prime Minister’s Office Minister Anucha Nakasai defended Seksakol by saying the conversation was a joke.

Seksakol said his resignation will be effective from Tuesday, adding that it will take some time for him to prove his innocence.

“I want to confirm that I have personally asked Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to accept my resignation,” he said, adding that the premier did not sack him or force him to quit.

The clip was posted on Facebook on April 3 by well-known lawyer Sittha Biabangkerd after former election commissioner Somchai Srisutthiyakorn filed a petition accusing Seksakol of violating the law on the election of MPs, dereliction of duty and breaking the code of conduct of politicians.

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thailand records 14,887 Covid-19 cases and 125 deaths on Wednesday

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thai seniors to get slightly higher allowance for next 6 months

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Thai Red Cross Society, Kasikorn X showcase digital artworks of HRH Princess Sirindhorn

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Published : April 18, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Energy Ministry exploring more ways to subsidise diesel price

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa offers resort credit up to THB 1,000 per night

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.