Seksakol steps down as PM’s aide over controversial audio clip

In the clip, he was allegedly heard saying he took 15 million baht from another man and used it to finance an election campaign. He also purportedly said he did not know if the man he took the money from had something to do with the lottery quota, adding that if this man was arrested he may expose him for taking this money.

After the clip began doing the rounds, Prime Minister’s Office Minister Anucha Nakasai defended Seksakol by saying the conversation was a joke.

Seksakol said his resignation will be effective from Tuesday, adding that it will take some time for him to prove his innocence.

“I want to confirm that I have personally asked Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to accept my resignation,” he said, adding that the premier did not sack him or force him to quit.