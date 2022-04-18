Seksakol steps down as PM’s aide over controversial audio clip

He said he was giving up his posts to take responsibility for a recording of his conversation with Palang Pracharath Party member Chureeporn Sinthuprai related to a raid on online lottery sellers.
In the clip, he was allegedly heard saying he took 15 million baht from another man and used it to finance an election campaign. He also purportedly said he did not know if the man he took the money from had something to do with the lottery quota, adding that if this man was arrested he may expose him for taking this money.
After the clip began doing the rounds, Prime Minister’s Office Minister Anucha Nakasai defended Seksakol by saying the conversation was a joke.
Seksakol said his resignation will be effective from Tuesday, adding that it will take some time for him to prove his innocence.
“I want to confirm that I have personally asked Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to accept my resignation,” he said, adding that the premier did not sack him or force him to quit.
The clip was posted on Facebook on April 3 by well-known lawyer Sittha Biabangkerd after former election commissioner Somchai Srisutthiyakorn filed a petition accusing Seksakol of violating the law on the election of MPs, dereliction of duty and breaking the code of conduct of politicians.
Published : April 18, 2022
By : THE NATION
