Don’t bin your old mobile phone – there’s treasure behind the plastic

Easy come, easy go

Meanwhile, according to a UK mobile network operator “giffgaff”, most users buy a new smartphone because their old one has malfunctioned or does not support the latest software.

This is where refurbishing companies like Back Market come in. The French company has launched a campaign, urging people to send them their unwanted devices instead of just binning them.

The company then refurbishes these devices, which means they have been evaluated and all necessary repairs performed until they can be deemed “like new”.

“A single refurbished mobile saves 258kg of raw materials,” reads one recycling poster. An adult male African lion on average weighs about 250 kilos.

These refurbished phones can be bought online via www.backmarket.com, though they may not apply to users in Thailand just yet.

A fortune in your hands

Beneath a smartphone’s plastic cover lies a treasure trove of natural resources, ranging from gold and silver to a long list of rare minerals.

Take apart a typical iPhone and inside you will find about 0.034 grams of high-grade gold, 0.34g of silver, 0.015g of palladium and a tiny fraction of platinum.

The device also contains less valuable but still significant quantities of aluminium (25g) and copper (about 15g).

One tonne of old iPhones can yield gold that is about 300 times in value. Gold is used to cover phones’ electronic circuits to prevent corrosion. The same quantity contains 6.5 times the value in silver – a component of various alloys inside the phone.

One million mobile phones can deliver nearly 16 tonnes of copper wiring, 15 kilos of palladium (used in the devices’ electrical circuits) and a range of rare minerals that are tough to mine and refine.

The highly intensive industrial processes involved in mining and refining a smartphone’s raw materials means that on average, making a single smartphone uses up about 3,190 gallons of water – enough to fill a commercial tanker, according to watercalculator.org.

The rare minerals inside a smartphone also have scrabble-winning names such as yttrium, lanthanum, terbium, neodymium, gadolinium and praseodymium.

Yttrium and gadolinium are used in the screen display, neodymium and praseodymium in speakers and headphones, and lanthanum helps make the tiny camera lens sharper.