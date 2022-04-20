Wed, April 27, 2022

Fuel tariff cut, motorcycle taxis subsidised to ease living costs crisis

Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting approved two measures to lower the cost of living amid rising fuel prices.

The first measure will see the fuel tariff (Ft) reduced to 0.22 baht per unit for households and small enterprises that use less than 300 units per month.

The Ft reduction will run from May to August 2022.

Under the second measure, motorcycle taxi riders registered with the Department of Land Transport will get a 250-baht monthly subsidy on gasohol.

The Cabinet has agreed to extend the coverage from benzine to gasohol to ensure that all motorcycle taxi riders benefit from the measure.

The second measure will run from May to July 2022. Eligible riders must register via the Pao Tang app and scan the QR Code at participating petrol stations to receive a subsidy of 50 per cent of the purchased fuel, capped at 50 baht per day and 250 baht per month.

Department of Land Transport statistics show that up to 106,655 riders will be eligible for the fuel subsidy scheme.

Published : April 20, 2022

By : THE NATION

