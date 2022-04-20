Wed, April 27, 2022

Sarng Anakot Thai elects Uttama as leader, Sontirat as secretary-general

The Sarng Anakot Thai (SAT) Party on Wednesday elected its first executive board and picked two former co-founders of Palang Pracharath Party for top positions.

The SAT, whose name means "building Thai future", held its first general assembly and elected Uttama Savanayana as party leader and Sontirat Sontijirawong as secretary-general.

The party’s caucus was held at the Grand Diamond Ballroom of Impact Forum Building in Muang Thong Thani. Nonthaburi province, and was attended by some 500 party members and co-founders, including Supol Fongngam, Arthit Chunhachatrachai, Wichian Chawalit and Suranand Vejjajiva.

The caucus elected a 16-member executive board, including the party leader and secretary-general.

Santi Kiranan was elected the party treasurer and Nithat Prathakjai was given the post of party registrar.

Other executives are: Nipit Intharasombat, Supol, Suranand, Wichian, Narit Choeyklin, Watchara Kannikar, Rakpong Sengcharoen, Wirat Withoonthian, Olarn Weeranon, Itthawat Pithakkhumpol, Tippaporn Tantisunthorn, and Sonerangsi Chalermchaikij.

Uttama and Sontirat were co-founders of Palang Pracharath, which became a political vehicle for then coup leader General Prayut Chan-o-cha to become the prime minister. The two were ministers in Prayut's government but were later sidelined and removed from the Cabinet. They eventually left Palang Pracharath.

The SAT has announced it would support former deputy prime minister Somkid Jatusripitak as the next prime minister after the general election due next year. Somkid did not join the assembly.

During the assembly, the SAT also announced five key policies:

• The SAT would build strong and modern economic fundamentals.

• The party would rebuild a new economy by using the Bio-Circular-Green Economy concept.

• The party will push for a fair and sustainable society with members helping one another.

• The party will build human resources and push for development of technologies to develop Thailand as a society of the future.

• The party will play constructive politics and build a genuine democracy based on public interest.

