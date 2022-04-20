Sarng Anakot Thai elects Uttama as leader, Sontirat as secretary-general

Other executives are: Nipit Intharasombat, Supol, Suranand, Wichian, Narit Choeyklin, Watchara Kannikar, Rakpong Sengcharoen, Wirat Withoonthian, Olarn Weeranon, Itthawat Pithakkhumpol, Tippaporn Tantisunthorn, and Sonerangsi Chalermchaikij.

Uttama and Sontirat were co-founders of Palang Pracharath, which became a political vehicle for then coup leader General Prayut Chan-o-cha to become the prime minister. The two were ministers in Prayut's government but were later sidelined and removed from the Cabinet. They eventually left Palang Pracharath.

The SAT has announced it would support former deputy prime minister Somkid Jatusripitak as the next prime minister after the general election due next year. Somkid did not join the assembly.

During the assembly, the SAT also announced five key policies:

• The SAT would build strong and modern economic fundamentals.

• The party would rebuild a new economy by using the Bio-Circular-Green Economy concept.

• The party will push for a fair and sustainable society with members helping one another.

• The party will build human resources and push for development of technologies to develop Thailand as a society of the future.

• The party will play constructive politics and build a genuine democracy based on public interest.