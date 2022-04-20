Wed, April 27, 2022

Pannika to challenge move to revoke passports of 3 Progressive Movement leaders

Police have asked the Foreign Ministry to revoke the passports of three leaders of the Progressive Movement to prevent them from leaving the country after they were slapped with sedition charges.

Pannika Wanich said she learned of the passport revocation on Wednesday when she could not make a new passport at the MBK passport office.

Pannika said officials refused to issue a new passport and the official explained that the Phya Thai Police Station had sent an official letter dated April 19 2021 asking the Consular Affairs Department to revoke her passport and the passports of Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and Piyabutr Saengkanokkul.

The letter stated that the three were charged with violation of Section 116 of the Criminal Code, which covers sedition and inciting rebellion against the government.

The official said the Consular Affairs Department would inquire with the police station about the urgency of the revocation. If the police station rescinded its letter, the department would issue a new passport to Pannika.

Pannika said the case was being reviewed by public prosecutors and it had not been sent to the court yet for arraignment.

The three face sedition charges after Suwit Thongprasert, former monk Phra Puttha Isara, accused them of violating Section 116 while they were members of the Future Forward Party.

The public prosecutors have scheduled May 19 to announce whether to charge the three in court.

Published : April 20, 2022

By : THE NATION

