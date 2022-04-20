Pannika to challenge move to revoke passports of 3 Progressive Movement leaders

Pannika said officials refused to issue a new passport and the official explained that the Phya Thai Police Station had sent an official letter dated April 19 2021 asking the Consular Affairs Department to revoke her passport and the passports of Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and Piyabutr Saengkanokkul.

The letter stated that the three were charged with violation of Section 116 of the Criminal Code, which covers sedition and inciting rebellion against the government.

The official said the Consular Affairs Department would inquire with the police station about the urgency of the revocation. If the police station rescinded its letter, the department would issue a new passport to Pannika.