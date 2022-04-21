Yong: Monitor severity of Covid-19 even after it is declared endemic

Chulalongkorn University’s Yong took to Facebook to summarise ten points:
1. Covid-19 cannot be completely eradicated and people will have to live with it forever.
2. After two years of spreading, the severity is decreasing due to mutations.
3. The incubation period is only two to five days, so the quarantine period has been only seven days and another three days to monitor symptoms in a bid to prevent Covid from spreading.
4. There is no need to record the timeline of the spread because the virus is spreading everywhere, so it is hard to record.
5. The virus can be easily spread among families so the number of patients is high, which would also bring immunity. But there is a chance Covid can spread among a large number of people or students, such as in schools, as we have seen with influenza.
6. Severe symptoms are usually found in people in vulnerable groups, elders, or people with underlying diseases.
7. It is necessary to receive booster doses to reduce the severity of the virus.
8. Antiviral drugs are being developed and they will be more efficient in reducing severity especially with patients in risk groups.
9. It is important to continue conducting research for the benefit of controlling, preventing and treating the disease.
10. Preventive measures such as washing one's hands, wearing masks and keeping a social distance are still necessary until the disease is declared endemic or a seasonal respiratory illness, he concluded.
Published : April 21, 2022
By : THE NATION
