Wed, April 27, 2022

in-focus

Yong: Monitor severity of Covid-19 even after it is declared endemic

The severity and evolution of Covid-19 must be monitored even after it is declared endemic, top virologist Dr Yong Poovorawan advised on Thursday.

Chulalongkorn University’s Yong took to Facebook to summarise ten points:

1. Covid-19 cannot be completely eradicated and people will have to live with it forever.

2. After two years of spreading, the severity is decreasing due to mutations.

3. The incubation period is only two to five days, so the quarantine period has been only seven days and another three days to monitor symptoms in a bid to prevent Covid from spreading.

4. There is no need to record the timeline of the spread because the virus is spreading everywhere, so it is hard to record.

5. The virus can be easily spread among families so the number of patients is high, which would also bring immunity. But there is a chance Covid can spread among a large number of people or students, such as in schools, as we have seen with influenza.

6. Severe symptoms are usually found in people in vulnerable groups, elders, or people with underlying diseases.

7. It is necessary to receive booster doses to reduce the severity of the virus.

8. Antiviral drugs are being developed and they will be more efficient in reducing severity especially with patients in risk groups.

9. It is important to continue conducting research for the benefit of controlling, preventing and treating the disease.

10. Preventive measures such as washing one's hands, wearing masks and keeping a social distance are still necessary until the disease is declared endemic or a seasonal respiratory illness, he concluded.

 

Yong: Monitor severity of Covid-19 even after it is declared endemic

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thailand records 14,887 Covid-19 cases and 125 deaths on Wednesday

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thai seniors to get slightly higher allowance for next 6 months

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Thai Red Cross Society, Kasikorn X showcase digital artworks of HRH Princess Sirindhorn

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Published : April 21, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa offers resort credit up to THB 1,000 per night

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Baht might test new resistance level of 34.40: market strategist

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.