Yong: Monitor severity of Covid-19 even after it is declared endemic

1. Covid-19 cannot be completely eradicated and people will have to live with it forever.

2. After two years of spreading, the severity is decreasing due to mutations.

3. The incubation period is only two to five days, so the quarantine period has been only seven days and another three days to monitor symptoms in a bid to prevent Covid from spreading.

4. There is no need to record the timeline of the spread because the virus is spreading everywhere, so it is hard to record.