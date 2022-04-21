Court delays reading of verdict in alleged abuse-of-power case against Tharit

The defendants appealed against the ruling and the Supreme Court sent its final decision to the Criminal Court for a reading on Thursday.

Abhisit’s lawyer Paibul Phonoi said Tharit actually sent three appeals to the Criminal Court on Thursday.

In the first, Tharit asked the court to send an additional defence document to the Supreme Court for consideration. Paibul said the plaintiffs objected to the first appeal on ground that all defence documents should have been submitted to the court since the trial was carried out by the primary court instead of being sent after the Supreme Court made its final ruling.

In the second appeal, Tharit offered to deposit 300,000 baht as compensation to the two plaintiffs. Paibul said the plaintiffs also objected to the second appeal on grounds that they did not want money from Tharit.

The lawyer said the plaintiffs did not object to the postponement of the verdict reading because Tharit attached a medical certificate that proved he had been infected.

But the plaintiffs believe the three-month delay would be too long so they asked the court to read the verdict in absentia of Tharit.

The Criminal Court said it has yet to consult the Supreme Court on whether the verdict can be read in absentia before scheduling a new date for the reading.