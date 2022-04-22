Wed, April 27, 2022

Security guard wins a fortune for finding missing kitty

A Bangkokian, whose beloved Scottish fold “Manee” had gone missing for three days, was snapped handing 300,000 baht in cash to the security guard who found it.

The lucky guard had been patrolling the village, believed to be Noble Tara Town in Town in Bangkok’s Wang Thonglang district, when he spotted the cat and called the owner.

The distraught owner had put up notices promising a fortune for her lost kitty.

When the two were reunited, the woman posted messages on social media thanking everybody for helping find her missing cat and also apologised to her neighbours.

Published : April 22, 2022

By : THE NATION

