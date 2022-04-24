Govt takes steps to control surging price of consumer goods

“The prime minister has also urged them to monitor the price of consumer goods closely to ensure people are not being taken advantage of,” government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Sunday.
He said the government, especially the Commerce Ministry, is doing its best to control the price of basic consumer products.
Thanakorn added that the Commerce Ministry will add another 20 venues in Bangkok where goods can be bought at a fixed price. The capital already has 50 such venues.
Also, he said, 25 grocery trucks or “pumpuang” will be deployed across the capital to sell basic necessities such as chicken, eggs, sugar, rice, vegetable oil, instant noodles, canned fish, soap and toothpaste at cheap prices.
Provincial Commercial Offices have also set up venues where basic goods are sold cheaply, he said.
Published : April 24, 2022
By : THE NATION
