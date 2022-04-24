Govt takes steps to control surging price of consumer goods

He said the government, especially the Commerce Ministry, is doing its best to control the price of basic consumer products.

Thanakorn added that the Commerce Ministry will add another 20 venues in Bangkok where goods can be bought at a fixed price. The capital already has 50 such venues.

Also, he said, 25 grocery trucks or “pumpuang” will be deployed across the capital to sell basic necessities such as chicken, eggs, sugar, rice, vegetable oil, instant noodles, canned fish, soap and toothpaste at cheap prices.