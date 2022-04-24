Thailand should be free of malaria by 2024, declares DDC

Opas explained that Thailand should successfully eradicate the disease within two years thanks to the new innovative strategy it has been using to fight malaria since 2017. He said this scheme has already brought infections down by 72 per cent as of last year compared to before 2017.

Since January this year, Thailand has seen 731 malaria infections, 17 of whom were found to have contracted the severe P.falciparum strain. Those affected by the severe strain were found in Surat Thani, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Opas said his department aims to get rid of the severe strain by next year in line with the target set by the World Health Organisation.