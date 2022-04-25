Thu, May 05, 2022

Covid infections 1.7 times lower during this year’s Songkran

The number of Covid-19 infections during this year’s Songkran festival was 1.7 times lower than last year, the Public Health Commission said on Monday.

Official virus control measures were effective despite the huge number of people travelling during the holiday, commission vice-chairman Chalermchai Boonyaleephan said.

Last year, average daily Songkran infections rose from 1,394 between April 13 and 17 to 1,856 between April 20 and 24, up 33 per cent.

"Meanwhile, Covid-19 infections between April 13 and 17 this year numbered 34,002 per day before rising to 40,362 between April 20 and 24, up 19 per cent," Chalermchai said.

He added that this year's infection data came from people who tested positive using RT-PCR tests and antigen test kits as 50 per cent of Omicron cases are asymptomatic.

"Hence, the number of Covid-19 infections during Songkran this year was 1.7 times lower than last year," he said.

This year’s Songkran also saw an average of 118 Covid-related deaths per day between April 13 and 17, rising 8 per cent to 128 deaths between April 20 and 24.

However, the Songkran Covid-19 death rate for this year and last year would be compared two weeks after the festival ended, he added.

Published : April 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

