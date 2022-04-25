Covid infections 1.7 times lower during this year’s Songkran

Last year, average daily Songkran infections rose from 1,394 between April 13 and 17 to 1,856 between April 20 and 24, up 33 per cent.

"Meanwhile, Covid-19 infections between April 13 and 17 this year numbered 34,002 per day before rising to 40,362 between April 20 and 24, up 19 per cent," Chalermchai said.

He added that this year's infection data came from people who tested positive using RT-PCR tests and antigen test kits as 50 per cent of Omicron cases are asymptomatic.

"Hence, the number of Covid-19 infections during Songkran this year was 1.7 times lower than last year," he said.