Sakoltee vows to make zebra crossings safer if he is elected Bangkok governor

He said motorists in big foreign cities stop immediately when they see pedestrians crossing. In Bangkok, however, it would take some time to “build drivers’ conscience” and a particular mindset so they learn to always stop for pedestrians at zebra crossings.

“I think traffic lights at zebra crossings should be clear both at day and night because some drivers say they cannot see the crossings clearly,” the governor candidate said.

Old car wrecks are another problem he encountered when he was deputy governor before stepping down on March 7, he said. They are parked on roads and in alleys, which cause traffic jams, and they also collect dust.

Sakoltee said he had come up with a project to transport more than 1,000 unused cars to a designated area for wrecks in Nong Khaem district.