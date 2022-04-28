Do not sit with your feet crossed, BTS Skytrain urges passengers

The post also urged passengers to give up their seats to the people who need to sit, such as the sick, the disabled, children and pregnant women.

Reactions from Facebook users indicated many Skytrain passengers are fed up with the "nasty behaviour".

The post gained more than 3,400 likes and was shared over 450 times, receiving some 540 comments by noon on Thursday.

Many netizens urged the BTS to make a regular announcement via the onboard public address system because they have always encountered passengers seated crossed-legged.