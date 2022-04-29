Thailand records 14,053 Covid-19 cases and 129 deaths on Friday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,238,061 – 4,053,751 of whom have recovered, 155,910 are still in hospitals and 28,400 have died.

Separately, another 24,205 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 53,270 their second shot and 87,899 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 133,141,807.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 512.25 million on Friday, 466.08 million of whom have recovered, 39.91 million are active cases (41,546 in severe condition) and 6.26 million have died (up by 2,561).

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 82.95 million, followed by India with 43.07 million, Brazil with 30.42 million, France with 28.54 million and Germany with 24.61 million.