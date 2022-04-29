Thu, May 05, 2022

Summer storms warning for upper Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department issued a weather warning on early morning of Friday that during 29 April to May 2, the southerly and the southeasterly winds prevailing over upper Thailand will strengthen and the moderate high-pressure system from China will extend to the North and the Northeast from May 1-2.

Outbreak of thunderstorms with gusty winds and hails are forecast in the North, the Northeast, the Central including Bangkok and its vicinity, and the East regions during said period. People should beware of severe conditions by keeping off outdoor places, big trees and unsecured billboards. All transports should use caution, while farmers should prevent for crop damage and stay tuned for the weather update.

Affected areas are as followings:

        April 29

        North: Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, Nan, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Kamphangphet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.

        Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon,

        Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum,

        Nakhon Ratchasima, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Amnat Charoen, Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket

        and Ubon Ratchathani.

        Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Suphanburi, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Nakhon Phatom, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon,

        KanChanaburi and Ratchaburi including Bangkok and its vicinity.

        East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong,

        Chanthaburi and Trat.
 

April 30 – May 1

        North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Phetchabun, Kamphangphet and. Tak.

        Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon,

        Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum,

        Nakhon Ratchasima, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Amnat Charoen, Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket

        and Ubon Ratchathani.

        Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Suphanburi, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Nakhon Phatom, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon,

        KanChanaburi and Ratchaburi including Bangkok and its vicinity.

        East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong,

        Chanthaburi and Trat.

       

        May 2

        North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Phetchabun, Kamphangphet and. Tak.

        Northeast: Nakhon Ratchasima, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Amnat Charoen, Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket

        and Ubon Ratchathani.

        Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Suphanburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya,

        Nakhon Phatom, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, KanChanaburi and Ratchaburi

        including Bangkok and its vicinity.

        East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong,

        Chanthaburi and Trat.

Published : April 29, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
