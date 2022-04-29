Summer storms warning for upper Thailand

Outbreak of thunderstorms with gusty winds and hails are forecast in the North, the Northeast, the Central including Bangkok and its vicinity, and the East regions during said period. People should beware of severe conditions by keeping off outdoor places, big trees and unsecured billboards. All transports should use caution, while farmers should prevent for crop damage and stay tuned for the weather update.
Affected areas are as followings:
April 29
North: Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, Nan, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Kamphangphet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.
Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon,
Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum,
Nakhon Ratchasima, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Amnat Charoen, Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket
and Ubon Ratchathani.
Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Suphanburi, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Nakhon Phatom, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon,
KanChanaburi and Ratchaburi including Bangkok and its vicinity.
East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong,
Chanthaburi and Trat.
April 30 – May 1
North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Phetchabun, Kamphangphet and. Tak.
Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon,
Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum,
Nakhon Ratchasima, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Amnat Charoen, Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket
and Ubon Ratchathani.
Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Suphanburi, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Nakhon Phatom, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon,
KanChanaburi and Ratchaburi including Bangkok and its vicinity.
East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong,
Chanthaburi and Trat.
May 2
North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Phetchabun, Kamphangphet and. Tak.
Northeast: Nakhon Ratchasima, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Amnat Charoen, Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket
and Ubon Ratchathani.
Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Suphanburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya,
Nakhon Phatom, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, KanChanaburi and Ratchaburi
including Bangkok and its vicinity.
East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong,
Chanthaburi and Trat.
Published : April 29, 2022
By : THE NATION
