Covid-positive voters allowed to take part in Bangkok elections

Covid-19 patients and those who test positive via antigen test kits (ATKs) will be allowed to visit polling stations but must wear two face masks. They will be directed to a separate area of the station reserved for Covid-positive voters.

Anutin said public safety and disease prevention was a priority in managing the voting process. Sufficient staff would be recruited to oversee the election and ensure an efficient and safe election that did not remove citizens’ rights, he added.

Meanwhile, Anutin said a date for the transition to endemic Covid had not yet been set. However, he said people all over the country were already pushing for the change from a pandemic to endemic situation.

He added that governors around the country, in their roles chairing provincial communicable disease committees, could enforce measures independently for their own provinces.