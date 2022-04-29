Don’t fall for ‘Deepfake’ video calls from scammers: police

Deputy police spokesman Pol Colonel Siriwat Deephor told the press on Friday that these criminals allegedly use the so-called “Deepfake” technology to make their potential victims believe they are getting a video call from an actual police officer.

In most of these cases, publicly available footage of a police officer, for example from a press conference, is digitally merged with the lower part of the caller’s face to look like the policeman is speaking to the victim.

“People can be deceived if they do not look at the image hard enough,” Siriwat said.