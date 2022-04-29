Raw, semi-cooked meat, seafood can kill, warn health officials

Of the 28 per cent who enjoy raw food, 22.2 per cent said they like eating uncooked seafood like somtam (spicy papaya salad) with raw shrimp, squid or crab.

He said 10.9 per cent said they liked eating raw freshwater fish, shrimp, oysters and crabs in sour and spicy salads, 7.3 per cent enjoy raw or slightly cooked meat in traditional Isaan dishes like larb, and 5.9 per cent go for raw pork.

Tharet said the survey proved that this group’s dangerous eating style can cause long-term illness.