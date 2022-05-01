Tak’s Thai-Myanmar border checkpoint ready for reopening

The booths being cleaned on Sunday were at the Mae Sot-Myawaddy checkpoint at the foot of the first Thailand-Myanmar Friendship Bridge in Rim Moei village and at the foot of the second Friendship Bridge in Ban Wang Takian Tai village. Both villages are in tambon Thai Sai Luad in Tak’s Mae Sot district.

Border officials said they were coordinating with their peers in Myanmar and were waiting for a response from officials across the Myawaddy border.

The two checkpoints have been closed since March 23, 2020, as a measure to prevent the influx of Covid-19 infections.