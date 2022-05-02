Jump in Thailand Pass registrations after Test&Go binned, says Anutin

He also said that the local Covid-19 situation has stabilised and the number of new infections, severe cases and deaths is dropping. His statement was based on the reduced demand for ventilators and antiviral drugs as well as fewer intensive care patients.

New Covid cases on Tuesday fell to below 10,000 for the first time since early February, according to government data.

Anutin also said that it was a good sign that the Songkran break did not spark a new wave of infections, though the ministry has medical personnel, hospital beds and medication on standby.

He added that though the date for declaring Covid-19 an endemic disease has not been set, his ministry will continue working on boosting public awareness of the issue.