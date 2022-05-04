Find the evidence, PM says about rumour MPs would be paid up to THB30m to vote against him

Prayut just shook his head and told the reporter: “Find the evidence. Anyone can say anything.”

He was also asked if there was any possibility that an MP could be “bought” for that amount of money. The PM replied that he had no clue whatsoever because he had never done anything like that.

When Prayut was asked if it was just “price manipulation” and not that MPs would actually vote against him, he did not answer but instead bowed in a wai to the garden shrine as he walked passed.

The reporter also asked why would someone spread such a rumour and how the premier “reads the situation”. Prayut told the reporter to go “ask them”.