Find the evidence, PM says about rumour MPs would be paid up to THB30m to vote against him

A reporter asked Prayut at Government House on Tuesday about the rumour that each MP who votes against him would get THB5 million to THB30 million.
Prayut just shook his head and told the reporter: “Find the evidence. Anyone can say anything.”
He was also asked if there was any possibility that an MP could be “bought” for that amount of money. The PM replied that he had no clue whatsoever because he had never done anything like that.
When Prayut was asked if it was just “price manipulation” and not that MPs would actually vote against him, he did not answer but instead bowed in a wai to the garden shrine as he walked passed.
The reporter also asked why would someone spread such a rumour and how the premier “reads the situation”. Prayut told the reporter to go “ask them”.
And when he was asked who he thought had spread the rumour, Prayut countered with a question: “Where did the news come from?”
Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan said he was having talks with Prayut every day.
Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin also denied the rumour and said the “price was too high” when compared to what was left of the government’s present term in power.
Former deputy prime minister Trairong Suwannakhiri had allegedly posted on his Facebook page on Monday that some MPs were offered THB5 million to 30 million to vote against the government in the next two or three months, including at a no-confidence debate or a vote on the 2023 budget bill.
Published : May 04, 2022
