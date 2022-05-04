Change of residence puts at risk voting rights of 44,000 Bangkok voters

Khajit explained that the 44,200 voters had registered the change in their living address in their current district less than a year ago, so they will be ineligible to vote for the councillor of their current district of residence.

But these 44,200 voters can still vote for the councillor of their previous district by contacting the registrar of their previous district before May 11, the city clerk added.

He said eligible voters for the Bangkok governor and council elections must have the following qualifications:

— Have Thai nationality or be a naturalised Thai for at least five years

— Be 18 years old, or born before May 24 2004

— Have household registration for at least a year in the district where they will cast their vote.