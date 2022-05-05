Thailand records 9,790 Covid-19 cases and 54 deaths on Thursday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,300,614 – 4,170,419 of whom have recovered, 101,281 are still in hospitals and 28,914 have died.

Separately, another 17,808 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 47,584 their second shot and 79,417 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 134,175,785.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 515.35 million on Thursday, 470.08 million of whom have recovered, 39 million are active cases (40,615 in severe condition) and 6.27 million have died (up by 1,960).

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 83.36 million, followed by India with 43.09 million, Brazil with 30.5 million, France with 28.81 million and Germany with 25.12 million.