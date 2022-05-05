Thailand and Japan to forge 'comprehensive strategic partnership'

The agreement was reached during the Monday’s meeting between Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida at Government House, the ministry said in a statement released on its website.

The two countries established diplomatic relations 135 years ago, and this year marks the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership.

Kishida paid an official visit to Thailand on May 1-2 as a guest of the Thai government — the first visit by a Japanese prime minister in nine years.

During their meeting, the two prime ministers announced the entry into effect of the 5-Year Joint Strategic Plan on Thailand-Japan Strategic Economic Partnership within this year to serve as a roadmap to steer forward economic relations in potential areas of interest, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.