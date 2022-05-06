Wed, May 25, 2022

in-focus

Large turnout of over 70% expected for Bangkok elections

City Hall expects more than 70 per cent of voters to turn out for the first Bangkok elections in nine years on May 22.

The last governor election in March 2013 saw a turnout of 63.98 per cent, while only 41.14 per cent of voters took part in the latest city council election in August 2010.

“For the upcoming elections of governor and city councillors, we expect a larger voter turnout as both elections are being held simultaneously,” Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) permanent secretary Khajit Chatwanit said on Thursday.

The BMA has launched a public awareness campaign via billboards and media inviting people to exercise their voting rights, he added. Songs, infographics and short video clips were being used to educate people about the importance of voting for their governor and city council.

“Most importantly, we have notified people who have moved house across districts over the last year to contact the registrar of their previous district before May 11 so that their names can be added back to the list,” he said.

About 44,200 voters fall into this category and must contact officials before next Wednesday or risk losing their right to vote.

People must meet the following requirements to be eligible to vote:

– Be Thai nationals, or naturalised Thais for at least five years

– Be over 18 years old, or born before May 24, 2004

– Be registered in a household for at least a year in the district where they will cast their vote.

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Out-of-order tsunami buoys being fixed, state agency clarifies

Published : May 25, 2022

Monkeypox no worry for Lopburi residents living amid monkeys

Published : May 25, 2022

Revered ‘white’ elephant in Saraburi draws many visitors each day

Published : May 25, 2022

Chadchart visits Vachirabenjatas Park, Lam Sali to tackle problems

Published : May 25, 2022

Published : May 06, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Innovating nonstop, together for a better green digital life : Huawei

Published : May 25, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 25, 2022

Marcos in talks with US on extending VFA military agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.