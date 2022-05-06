Large turnout of over 70% expected for Bangkok elections

The last governor election in March 2013 saw a turnout of 63.98 per cent, while only 41.14 per cent of voters took part in the latest city council election in August 2010.

“For the upcoming elections of governor and city councillors, we expect a larger voter turnout as both elections are being held simultaneously,” Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) permanent secretary Khajit Chatwanit said on Thursday.

The BMA has launched a public awareness campaign via billboards and media inviting people to exercise their voting rights, he added. Songs, infographics and short video clips were being used to educate people about the importance of voting for their governor and city council.

“Most importantly, we have notified people who have moved house across districts over the last year to contact the registrar of their previous district before May 11 so that their names can be added back to the list,” he said.

About 44,200 voters fall into this category and must contact officials before next Wednesday or risk losing their right to vote.

People must meet the following requirements to be eligible to vote:

– Be Thai nationals, or naturalised Thais for at least five years

– Be over 18 years old, or born before May 24, 2004

– Be registered in a household for at least a year in the district where they will cast their vote.