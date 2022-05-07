Wed, May 25, 2022

in-focus

Thailand’s first mRNA Covid vaccine rolls off production line

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Thailand’s first mRNA Covid vaccine...

Thailand’s first mRNA vaccine has been certified safe after BioNet-Asia launched domestic production of doses, government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek announced on Saturday.

ChulaCov19, developed by Chulalongkorn University and BioNet-Asia, has passed its first two trials and will enter third-phase human trials this year. If successful it will be registered with the Food and Drug Administration late this year, said the spokesperson.

Development of the vaccine is being funded by a budget of 2.3 billion baht approved by the government.

The first two trials on humans found that ChulaCov19 created higher immunity than the Pfizer mRNA vaccine currently being used in Thailand, Rachada said, citing data from the researchers.

Thailand’s first mRNA Covid vaccine rolls off production line

The government plans to develop and produce vaccines under the Medical Hub Strategy 2017-2026.

“This will have a positive impact for the region. Southeast Asia will build up security and safety in virus prevention,” she added.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has been informed of ChulaCov19’s success by Chulalongkorn University’s Vaccine Research Centre.

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Out-of-order tsunami buoys being fixed, state agency clarifies

Published : May 25, 2022

Monkeypox no worry for Lopburi residents living amid monkeys

Published : May 25, 2022

Revered ‘white’ elephant in Saraburi draws many visitors each day

Published : May 25, 2022

Chadchart visits Vachirabenjatas Park, Lam Sali to tackle problems

Published : May 25, 2022

Published : May 07, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Innovating nonstop, together for a better green digital life : Huawei

Published : May 25, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 25, 2022

Marcos in talks with US on extending VFA military agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.