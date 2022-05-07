Thailand’s first mRNA Covid vaccine rolls off production line

ChulaCov19, developed by Chulalongkorn University and BioNet-Asia, has passed its first two trials and will enter third-phase human trials this year. If successful it will be registered with the Food and Drug Administration late this year, said the spokesperson.

Development of the vaccine is being funded by a budget of 2.3 billion baht approved by the government.

The first two trials on humans found that ChulaCov19 created higher immunity than the Pfizer mRNA vaccine currently being used in Thailand, Rachada said, citing data from the researchers.