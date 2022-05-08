Thailand records 8,081 Covid-19 cases and 54 deaths on Sunday

Death toll increased by 54, while 10,588 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.
Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 2,101,415.
The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,324,850 – 4,204,483 of whom have recovered, 91,279 are still in hospitals and 29,088 have died.
Separately, another 32,596 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 100,355 their second shot and 119,518 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 134,653,094.
According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 517.01 million on Sunday, 471.71 million of whom have recovered, 39.02 million are active cases (39,918 in severe condition) and 6.27 million have died.
Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 83.56 million, followed by India with 43.10 million, Brazil with 30.55 million, France with 28.92 million and Germany with 25.33 million.
Published : May 08, 2022
By : THE NATION
